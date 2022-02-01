Senior Bowl 2022 practices: How to watch, schedule, rosters, TV coverage, measurables

The 2022 Senior Bowl officially kicks off on Tuesday afternoon in Mobile, Alabama. The players and coaches have already arrived, the measurements are in, and all that is left is for the players to actually take the field.

Pride of Detroit will be on site for the first time giving live coverage of the event. Be sure to follow @PrideOfDetroit and @DetroitOnLion for up-to-the-second information. We’ll also embed a Twitter list at the bottom of this post so that you don’t have to leave this site.

A full contingent of Detroit Lions staff is on site, as they are coaching the American roster all week. Detroit has a restructured coaching staff for the week, as part of a new rule for the Senior Bowl in an effort to use the week to develop the coaching staff. So running backs coach/assistant head coach Duce Staley will serve as head coach, defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant will spend the week as Detroit’s defensive coordinator, and tight ends coach Ben Johnson will assume the Lions’ currently-vacant offensive coordinator position.

For those hoping to watch from home, while Tuesday’s practices will not be televised, Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices will be broadcasted live on ESPNU and ESPN2. However, we’ll be providing content all day, including news from media sessions with players and Lions coaches.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week of practices to make sure you’re up to date on all the latest information:

Senior Bowl practice schedule

Tuesday, February 1:

12:30 p.m. ET - 2:30 p.m. ET (National team)

3 p.m. ET - 5 p.m. ET (American team)

8 p.m. ET - 9 p.m. ET, Recap show — Televised on NFL Network

Wednesday, February 2:

12:30 p.m. ET - 2:30 p.m. ET (National team) — Televised on ESPNU

3 p.m. ET - 5 p.m. ET (American team) — Televised on ESPN2

8 p.m. ET - 9 p.m. ET, Recap show — Televised on NFL Network

Thursday, February 3

12:30 p.m. ET - 2:30 p.m. ET (National team) — Televised on ESPNU

3 p.m. ET - 5 p.m. ET (American team) — Televised on ESPN2

Following the Shrine game (11:00 p.m. ET), Recap show — Televised on NFL Network

Senior Bowl rosters

Senior Bowl weigh-in, measurables

Pro Football Network has a full list of the latest measurables from Mobile.

