Super Bowl picks 2022: Rams-Bengals predictions for Sunday

The 2022 Super Bowl is just a couple of days away. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to face off in one of the least-expected matchups in recent history.

The Rams’ appearance in the Super Bowl isn’t exactly a big surprise, but as the NFC’s four seed, they had some demons to slay on their way to the championship game. Matthew Stafford had to overcome the tired narratives about his (lack of) postseason success after a dozen years of struggles with the Detroit Lions. They also had to take down Tom Brady one last time, and defeat a San Francisco 49ers that had their number time and time again.

The Bengals, however, were not supposed to be here. They’ve arrived early at the Super Bowl with a second-year quarterback with the swag of a six-time All Pro and a rookie wide receiver who is carving out his own chapter in the NFL record books. Also a four seed in these playoffs, Cincinnati has fought their way against 30 years of futility and something much, much more insurmountable: Patrick Mahomes.

Despite an impressive run and upset after upset, the Bengals enter the weekend as underdogs to the “super-team” Rams. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams are just four-point favorites over Cincinnati. But we here at Pride of Detroit don’t appear to be expecting such an inconclusive outcome.

Our staff have made their picks for Super Bowl 56, and only one of us have the Bengals winning on Sunday. When it comes to picks against the spread, it’s a little more even, but the majority of us are still taking the Rams.

Here’s a look at all of our selection for Super Bowl Sunday: