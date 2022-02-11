Former Detroit Lions head coach Rod Marinelli reportedly retiring

Former Detroit Lions head coach Rod Marinelli is retiring from coaching, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Marinelli, who turns 73 later this year, has served as a coach in the NFL ranks since entering the league as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defensive line coach in 1996. He has most recently served as the defensive line coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lions fans will undoubtedly remember Marinelli for being the head coach during Detroit’s fateful 0-16 season in 2008, which led to his immediate firing. His three-year span in Detroit resulted in a 10-38 record, although many blamed that era’s failings on the lack of talent due to poor general management from Matt Millen, who was also fired during that 0-16 season.

Despite that unfortunate designation that will follow him around forever, Marinelli has actually been a well-respected coach in this league for decades. The fact that he has been gainfully employed at the NFL level for all 14 years after that 2008 season just goes to show you good his reputation is. Although, he never did get a chance to be a head coach again.