Lions to reportedly lose defensive assistant Dom Capers to Broncos

Veteran defensive assistant Dom Capers is leaving the Detroit Lions after just one season to join the Denver Broncos staff, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. While neither the Broncos nor the Lions have confirmed the report yet, Capers is no longer listed on the Lions’ website.

Capers was hired by the Lions in 2021 to help a young set of coaches get their footing. He had actually coached Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as a player back with the Houston Texans but was brought along to help Glenn—a first-time defensive coordinator— and Dan Campbell—a first-time head coach—navigate a tough, new year.

This has more-or-less been Capers’ job over the past three years. After a nine-year stint as the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator, Capers served as a one-year senior defensive assistant for the Jaguars (2019), Vikings (2020), and now the Lions (2021).

Moving to Denver, Capers will have the responsibility of overseeing another first-time defensive coordinator. Ejiro Evero is expected to be named the Broncos' next defensive coordinator under new head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Evero served as a defensive assistant for the Packers under Capers, so there is an established relationship there.

As for the Lions, there are still a couple of moving parts to be settled in their coaching ranks. Defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant remains a candidate for the Saints defensive coordinator job, while the Lions have yet to name a replacement tight ends coach after promoting Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator earlier this week.