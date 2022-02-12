For many Detroit Lions fans, landing Aidan Hutchinson at the top of the 2022 NFL Draft represents a dream scenario. Not only did Hutchinson establish himself as the top defensive lineman in the country in 2021, but he did so for the hometown team at the University of Michigan, leading to an improbable playoff run for the Wolverines.

Hutchinson would also fill a pressing need for the Lions, seeing as in 2021, they were a bottom-five team in just about every quarterback pressure statistic you can find.

Hutchinson was gracious enough to hang out with us virtually for a quick chat about his draft preparation, his influences in the NFL, how Michigan’s evolving scheme impacted his game, and his notions about the Lions and head coach Dan Campbell.

He also gets into what he believes makes him a special player worthy of a top-five pick.

“I just think I have a rare combination between speed and power that not many guys coming out of the draft produce,” Hutchinson told us. “A lot of people are one-trick ponies that can only do one thing. I believe I’ll be very versatile in the fact that I can use speed, I can use power, I can use a mixture of both.”

You can listen to our entire interview below:

