Super Bowl 2022: Kickoff time, TV schedule, streaming for Rams-Bengals

The final game of the 2021 NFL season is just hours away from taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the host for Super Bowl LVI.

The Los Angeles Rams, the NFC’s representative for this year’s Super Bowl, is a team deemed by many to have everything on the line. After reaching the Super Bowl three years ago and coming up short to the New England Patriots, 13-3, the Rams have reloaded for this year’s run at the Vince Lombardi Trophy. A new quarterback in Matthew Stafford has helped revitalize an offensive attack spearheaded by the league’s Offensive Player of the Year, Cooper Kupp. Along the way, the Rams have added veteran talent in pass rusher Von Miller and wideout Odell Beckham Jr, bolstering their already star-studded cast.

And for the AFC, the young, upstart Cincinnati Bengals, a team that’s overcome underdog odds in back-to-back weeks against this year’s No. 1 seed Tennesse Titans and last year’s AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals have shown the rest of the league just how devastating and unstoppable their 1-2 connection of Joe Burrow and rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase can be, and the defense has made big plays in big moments to help propel this improbable Super Bowl run. But don’t confuse the improbability for an unworthiness, this team has proven time and time again to be more than a group who’s just happy to be where they are.

Below is how you can tune in to the Big Game:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

TV announcers: Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth

Sideline reporters: Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen

Online streaming: Watch live on Peacock, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com

Radio: Westwood One

Radio announcers: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Gene Steratore

Odds: Rams by 4