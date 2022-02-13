Sunday open thread: Who will win Super Bowl MVP?

Super Bowl Sunday is here. The last instance of actual NFL football for another six months or so. Regardless of who you’re rooting for, this is expected to be an exciting matchup in a year that has already given us a ton of thrilling games. The Los Angeles Rams are slight favorites to win, but the underdog has won a good portion of games this postseason, so it might as well be a complete toss up.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Who will be this year’s Super Bowl MVP?

My answer: Historically, the quarterback on the winning team usually wins the award, but it’s not impossible for someone else to win it. Most recently, we saw Julian Edelman take home the award as a wide receiver in 2019, and in 2016, Von Miller won the award as a linebacker.

While I think Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow are certainly the most likely to win the award, I’m going off the board and picking a Rams win and Cooper Kupp winning Super Bowl MVP. Kupp has been a favorite target of Stafford’s and has notched at least one touchdown in each game this postseason, including two during the Championship round against the 49ers.

Kupp is my final answer, but it’s fun to guess who could win it from the other side, too. If the Bengals pull through, I think we might be in for a similar situation. Burrow would probably take home the trophy, but Ja’Marr Chase is a sneaky good pick, too, if you’re the betting kind.

What do you think?