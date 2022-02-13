Super Bowl 2022 open thread: Bengals vs. Rams

It all comes down to this.

Super Bowl LVI is upon us, the final chapter of yet another epic season of NFL football. The drama, the dreams, and the heartbreak all come to a head today.

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to close out their Cinderella run on a high note. Entering the season, many projected the Bengals to place in the AFC North’s cellar. Instead, they have risen to the top of the conference. They shrugged off the Las Vegas Raiders. They sent the top-seeded Tennessee Titans packing. In thrilling fashion, they bested the juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs. Can Joe Burrow and company add another upset to their tally?

The Los Angeles Rams are no strangers to Super Bowls, returning to the big game after a devastating loss to the New England Patriots in the 2018 season finale, Super Bowl LIII. New to playoff success, however, is Matthew Stafford. After over a decade of with the Detroit Lions, Stafford was traded to greener pastures, and the Rams offense hasn’t looked back. Cooper Kupp put up historic numbers en route to the Offensive Player of the Year award. The Stafford-to-Kupp duo saved the Rams from near-elimination, battling back against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. Can they do it again on the biggest stage?

One game to go.

Here’s how to watch:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

TV announcers: Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth

Sideline reporters: Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen

Online streaming: Watch live on Peacock, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com

Radio: Westwood One

Radio announcers: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Gene Steratore

Odds: Rams by 4