 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Former Detroit Lions teammates react to Matthew Stafford winning Super Bowl

Here’s what Matthew Stafford’s former Lions teammates had to say after he led the Rams to a Super Bowl in his first year in LA>

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It only took one year for Matthew Stafford to lift the Lombardi Trophy away from the Detroit Lions, and he did it in the most Matthew Stafford way. It was far from the perfect game from Stafford, but in the end, he pulled out the win with a fourth-quarter comeback and a game-winning drive. His defense then sealed the game with an unbelievable fourth-and-1 stop.

Of course, this is a moment many of Detroit Lions fans knew Stafford was capable of, and as we’ve heard over the past few months, a lot of his old teammates agreed.

So it should come as no surprise that after Stafford completed the go-ahead drive and Aaron Donald ended the game on defense, a bunch of those former teammates took to social media to congratulate the veteran quarterback on his big night.

Here’s a sampling of some of the best tweets from Stafford’s former teammates.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...