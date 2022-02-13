Former Detroit Lions teammates react to Matthew Stafford winning Super Bowl

It only took one year for Matthew Stafford to lift the Lombardi Trophy away from the Detroit Lions, and he did it in the most Matthew Stafford way. It was far from the perfect game from Stafford, but in the end, he pulled out the win with a fourth-quarter comeback and a game-winning drive. His defense then sealed the game with an unbelievable fourth-and-1 stop.

Of course, this is a moment many of Detroit Lions fans knew Stafford was capable of, and as we’ve heard over the past few months, a lot of his old teammates agreed.

So it should come as no surprise that after Stafford completed the go-ahead drive and Aaron Donald ended the game on defense, a bunch of those former teammates took to social media to congratulate the veteran quarterback on his big night.

Here’s a sampling of some of the best tweets from Stafford’s former teammates.

Gold jacket incoming #bigdaddystaff — Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) February 14, 2022

A lot of people called Stafford a lot of things



Y’all gonna call him a Super Bowl Champion and a Hall of Famer now



Flames for everyone tomorrow on TV. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 14, 2022

My guy 9!!! Super Bowl Champ 9!! https://t.co/ROKs3hpRfV — Nino (@qdiggs6) February 14, 2022

Congrats to Matthew Stafford for winning the Super Bowl! He deserves this !!

Great QB, great leader and great person!

Good to see good people win! pic.twitter.com/2exjML6yb3 — Kyle Caskey (@CoachKyleCaskey) February 14, 2022

✊ so happy for my Dawg!!! https://t.co/9WmoTzS2RW — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) February 14, 2022

Congrats to Staff and the Rams! Staff one of favorite teammates and great to see him on top of the WORLD! #Superbowl — Josh Bynes (@bynestime56) February 14, 2022

So happy for 9! https://t.co/CYRJ21Am2Q — Corey Fuller (@iCoreyFuller) February 14, 2022

Stafford, OBJ, AD So happy for em!!! — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) February 14, 2022

Happy for Staff!!! Dude deserves it for sure. — Jared Abbrederis (@abbrecadabra) February 14, 2022

Congratulations to the Stafford Family ! — Athlete2Athlete (@EliHarold_) February 14, 2022

Also, shoutout to @AshawnRobinson for doing his part and playing a great game. Respect — Graham Glasgow (@gglasgow61) February 14, 2022

Shoutout to 9!!!!! He got himself one — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) February 14, 2022

So happy for Staff! Congrats 9 — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) February 14, 2022

Let’s goooooo, im so damn proud for Stafford, Ashawn, Bobby!!!! Fam forever — Jay Lee (@AirTraffic_Lee4) February 14, 2022