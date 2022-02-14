The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl Champions. But with the 2021 season officially over, everyone is back to 0-0, first and last place, simultaneously.

Fanbases of all 32 teams look to 2022 as yet another chance for it to be their year. With the full offseason ahead and plenty of player acquisitions to be had, this is the time of year that it truly feels like it could be anyone atop the NFL mountain next year.

That being said, some teams certainly are better positioned than others, and that appears to be reflected in 2023 Super Bowl odds. Unsurprisingly, the teams with the best odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook include the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Dallas Cowboys.

As for the Detroit Lions, they are tied with two other teams—the Houston Texans and New York Jets—for the longest odds to win the next Super Bowl at 150:1.

On the surface, that may seem a little harsh for the Lions. They finished the 2021 season strong, with a 3-3 record down the stretch, and clearly have a coaching staff that is well respected across the league. They also have a decent haul of offseason resources that could narrow the talent gap in a hurry. It certainly seems like they’re in a better spot than several teams who fired head coaches and will hit the reset button in 2022.

On the other hand, even most Lions fans would admit this team is at least one more year away. They have holes all over the roster, and they finished with the second-worst record in the NFL. They still have a big question to answer at quarterback, and for all the praise the coaching staff got, they still need to prove they can produce a consistent, winning program.

So it’s hard to take offense that the Lions have the longest Super Bowl 57 odds, even though it feels wrong.