Notes: Lions check in at 28th in postseason power ranking

Now that the 2021 NFL season is officially in the books, every team (minus that team in Los Angeles enjoying their silly parade that I am in no way jealous of) now adjusts their focus to the offseason.

But before we do that, it might be worth it to look at one final power ranking for the 2021 season. Coming in at number 28 according to NFL.com’s latest rankings, the Detroit Lions are not as low as one might imagine following a tough year one of a complete rebuild.

“The Lions were the greatest feel-good story for a three-win team in league history. It’s time to raise the bar for the people of Detroit”, said NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus. “A lack of compelling options in the draft could get Jared Goff a second year as the bridge starter, but uncertainty at quarterback shouldn’t stop GM Brad Holmes from acting aggressively to add pieces to an attack that was almost completely devoid of playmakers in 2021”.

With ample draft capital, significantly more cap space, and plenty of positive energy surrounding the organization, the Lions should find themselves higher than 28th overall by this time next year.

PFF’s Mike Renner identifies a potential early and late round option for the Lions ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

Josh Reynolds turned 27 years-old.

Former Lions defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand has found a home in Nashville.

#Titans signed DL Da’Shawn Hand. Hand joined the Titans practice squad in January and played in the regular season finale at Houston. He entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection by Detroit in the 2018 NFL Draft. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) February 15, 2022

And here we have an old friend, enjoying the hell out of the moment. I hope Stafford has the pedialyte ready to go once he gets home later today, because from the sound of it, he is going to need it.