Report: Detroit Lions part ways with LB coach Mark DeLeone

The Detroit Lions will have another coaching position to fill this offseason. According to a report from the Detroit News’ Justin Rogers, inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone has parted ways with the team. It is unclear if DeLeone was fired, resigned, or mutually departed from Detroit. However, his name was removed from the Lions’ official website several days ago.

DeLeone only spent a single season with the Lions after being snagged from the Chicago Bears’ coaching staff. Throughout his one season in Detroit, he helped the development of Detroit’s young linebacking corps after the Lions decided to move on from veteran Jamie Collins. Jalen Reeves-Maybin enjoyed a career year, while fourth-round rookie Derrick Barnes showed some flashes.

It’s unclear where the Lions will go from here with the inside linebacker position. In 2021, DeLeone was certainly aided by Chris Spielman, the team’s special assistant, but it seems unlikely he’d take over a full-time coaching position considering how many other duties he has involving owner Sheila Ford Hamp and president Rod Wood.

Rogers points to two other internal candidates for the job who have experience coaching the linebacker position: defensive quality control coach Stephen Thomas and directory of football research David Corrao.

In addition to the inside linebacker coach, the Lions still have a vacant spot at tight ends coach after promoting Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator. And the fate of defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant has yet to have been decided after the young coach interviewed for the Saints defensive coordinator position, which remains vacant.