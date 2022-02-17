Notes: NFL combine schedule changes spark player health concerns

Changes to the upcoming NFL Combine schedule are causing health and safety concerns among player representation.

The 2022 NFL scouting combine will now feature players doing measurements, bench press, and on-field workouts on the same day. In the past, each section was completed on a separate day.

According to CBS Sports, player agents and team executives are concerned this might jeopardize players’ health or performance. The news outlet reports the changes were made after previous years’ prospects complained about the amount of time spent in Indianapolis.

“The issue there is players may tire themselves out from the bench press and thus their on-field workouts suffer. There’s a belief this new schedule will lead to many players skipping the bench press in favor of on-field work. The players could always use their pro days for benching or, as always, any additional on-field work they please,” CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports.

Additionally, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported another change includes the implementation of a “bubble” that prevents players from working with trainers and therapists before their workouts.

Athletes First, which represents 23 players invited to next month’s combine in Indianapolis, is not pleased with some of the working conditions there and is now working to change them. pic.twitter.com/qVi9dRobi9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2022

Schefter reported athlete management firm Athletes First is in talks with the NFL and the NFL Players Association regarding these changes.

Some players have a very specific routine they maintain during Combine with these folks - including treatment - which is key for athletes coming back from injury/surgery. Interrupting this for 4-5 days can set them back. https://t.co/4k3VliKovo — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) February 16, 2022

Following a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the combine is scheduled for March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

And onto the rest of your notes.

The Lions continue to celebrate and honor Black History Month.

Pay homage: Wally Triplett was the first Black player drafted by the National Football League to play for an NFL team. #LionsBHM pic.twitter.com/x1q9E5XCnM — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 17, 2022

The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers releases his first of three mock drafts heading into next month’s combine. ($)

Just gonna leave this here......

After losing Josh McDaniels and four offensive assts to LV, there are theories around the NFL on how NE will compensate. Two I heard recently: bigger roles on offense for Bill Belichick or Matt Patricia. Could in turn mean more responsibility for Steve Belichick/Jerod Mayo on D. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) February 17, 2022

Dave Birkett for the Detroit Free Press takes a deeper dive into Ben Johnson’s past — from his days as a high school quarterback in Asheville, North Carolina to becoming the Lions’ new offensive coordinator.($)

While all set at punter and long snapper, the Lions went through a rotation of kickers this season. Mlive’s Benjamin Raven offers five specialists in the draft who may be a fit for the Lions.

For supporters still basking in the glow of Sunday.

The moment Matthew Stafford realized he had won the Super Bowl.



(via @insidetheNFL) pic.twitter.com/I1aJxg44i4 — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) February 16, 2022

Some (paid!) internship opportunities with the Lions.

Opportunity alert



We have several paid internships now open at the Detroit @Lions!



Apply now: https://t.co/BppsAwbbFU pic.twitter.com/ry9P4E99l4 — Ashley Strauss (@AshleyStrauss) February 16, 2022

Our fearless leader Jeremy joined the Woodward Sports folks (around the 44-minute mark) as well as The Questionable Podcast if you’d like to check those out.