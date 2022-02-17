 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notes: NFL combine schedule changes spark player health concerns

Athlete management firms are in talks with the league regarding player safety during the combine.

By Kellie Rowe
Changes to the upcoming NFL Combine schedule are causing health and safety concerns among player representation.

The 2022 NFL scouting combine will now feature players doing measurements, bench press, and on-field workouts on the same day. In the past, each section was completed on a separate day.

According to CBS Sports, player agents and team executives are concerned this might jeopardize players’ health or performance. The news outlet reports the changes were made after previous years’ prospects complained about the amount of time spent in Indianapolis.

“The issue there is players may tire themselves out from the bench press and thus their on-field workouts suffer. There’s a belief this new schedule will lead to many players skipping the bench press in favor of on-field work. The players could always use their pro days for benching or, as always, any additional on-field work they please,” CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports.

Additionally, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported another change includes the implementation of a “bubble” that prevents players from working with trainers and therapists before their workouts.

Schefter reported athlete management firm Athletes First is in talks with the NFL and the NFL Players Association regarding these changes.

Following a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the combine is scheduled for March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

