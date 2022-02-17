Detroit Lions not raising season ticket prices for 2022

The Detroit Lions sent an email to season tickets holders on Thursday afternoon indicating that ticket prices will remain the same, or in some cases drop for the 2021 season.

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, I want to acknowledge where we are as an organization,” team president Rod Wood wrote in a letter to fans. “We understand that our results last season weren’t good enough and I speak for everyone at the Lions when I tell you that we are committed to being better on and off the field.”

As the email points out, Lions fans will actually be getting a slightly better deal this year, even as the prices stay the same. Due to the league’s 17-game expansion, last year’s season ticket package included eight home games and two preseason home games. This year, the Lions will host nine games at Ford Field and just a single preseason game.

In 2021—the first year the Lions allowed fans since the COVID-19 pandemic—Detroit had the lowest attendance of any other NFL team, averaging 51,522 fans per home game. That number was also the lowest franchise attendance since 2009, the year after their winless season.

To help bring back attendance, the Lions are also adding new perks to season ticket holder packages. Certain qualifying season ticket holders could receive an invitation to Organized Team Activities, access to a virtual Q&A with general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, as well as tours of Ford Field.

Of course, the best way to bring back fans is to start winning games. The Lions have produced four straight losing seasons since firing head coach Jim Caldwell in 2017. Their 17-46-2 record over that span is third-worst in the NFL, trailing only the Jets and Jaguars.

However, Wood expressed confidence that the team is headed in the right direction under Campbell and Holmes.

“The last year has confirmed for the entire organization that we have the right people in place to achieve our goal of creating sustained success in Detroit,” Wood wrote. “The work that Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have done to create a plan for the future of this team, is evident every day in our building. The work we did this year to establish a culture of collaboration, grit, and resilience will serve as a foundation for where we are headed.”

At this point, no official announcement has been made about single-game tickets or prices.