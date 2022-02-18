On Thursday, the Detroit Lions re-signed Superback Jason Cabinda to a two-year contract, keeping him with the organization through the 2023 season.

“I think it starts with coach (Dan) Campbell and (general manager) Brad Holmes, and them building this foundation from the ground up,” Cabinda said on why he chose to return to Detroit. “That toughness and that grit, that attitude and mentality that we bring to the field. I feel like you saw it in every single game. It was a group that absolutely would never stop fighting regardless of the score, regardless of what it looks like, what happened last play, and I really carry that same mindset.”

So while Cabinda is happy to be back, was it in the Lions' best interest to re-sign him? That brings us to our question of the day:

Do you approve of the Lions re-signing Jason Cabinda?

My answer: This was absolutely the right decision.

After bouncing from the Raiders to the Lions, and then from linebacker to fullback, Cabinda finally had his first full training camp focusing on just offense and it allowed him to settle into a comfortable role.

While Cabinda’s 2021 stat sheet was limited to three rushes for 23 yards and four catches for 16 yards, along with a touchdown, he was a key contributor for the Lions last season in many other ways. His biggest impacts came in the run game where he earned an 82.3 run-blocking grade from PFF and his four-phase contributions on special teams earned him a team-leading 84.8 grade from PFF last season.

Cabinda enjoys his role in Detroit, but make no mistake, he is ready to take on more responsibility.

“Me being the fullback, me being that physical enforcer on the offense–that kinda being my role–I’m happy,” Cabinda said at his re-signing press conference. “I’m ready to continue to expand and continue to grow my role, continue to be a leader for these guys, and do what I can for the younger guys and set an example.”

Last season, after T.J. Hockenson landed on injured reserve, we got a glimpse of how Cabinda’s role would expand.

“I was lining up in the backfield,” Cabinda explained. “I was lining up outside. I was lining up as a tight end. As I saw my versatility in the offense continue to grow. And the coaches were liking the way I was playing and the physicality that I was playing with. I was out there really hitting dudes and creating holes for (DeAndre) Swift and Craig (Reynolds) and Jamaal (Williams) and stuff like that.

“That’s where I really felt like, ‘you know, I feel like I’m really one of the better fullbacks in this league.’ I really feel like I can be the best fullback in this league. And kinda seeing what Kyle Juszczyk does for the 49ers and stuff like that. And watching his film and studying him and feeling like ‘man, I don’t think there’s anything that he does on the field that I can’t do.’”

Those are lofty aspirations, but Cabinda has shown the character—he was the Lions’ 2021 Walter Payton Man-of-the-year nominee—, work ethic, and drive to make noise in the NFL. And he is just scratching the surface of what he can do both on and off the field.

Agree? Disagree? Vote in the poll and sound off in the comments.