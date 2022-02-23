Report: Aubrey Pleasant did not land Saints defensive coordinator job

Detroit Lions defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant will not be landing the defensive coordinator job for the New Orleans Saints. A few weeks ago, Pleasant interviewed for the position, but according to multiple reports, the Saints have decided to promote internally, giving Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen the title of co-defensive coordinators. This was previously suggested by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Earlier, the Saints had promoted their defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to head coach as a replacement for the now-retired Sean Payton.

That’s obviously very good news for Detroit’s young secondary, who sang the praises of Pleasant and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn all season long.

“I love playing for AG, and I love playing for AP, know what I mean?” safety Tracy Walker said in January. “Those guys have taken care of me, and I’ve gotten better because of those guys. Since they’ve gotten here, I’ve seen massive improvements in my game, you know? Mentally, physically and as a man.”

At this point, it appears the Lions are in the clear from losing Pleasant to another position in the NFL this year. The Saints were the last team to fill their defensive coordinator position, although there are a few teams (Patriots, Texans) who will likely operate without one.

Retaining both Pleasant and Glenn, who scored two head coaching interviews, are big scores for the Lions to kick off the offseason. However, Detroit still has some tinkering to do amongst their coaching staff, as they have vacancies at tight ends coach—after promoting Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator—and inside linebackers coach, after reportedly parting ways with Mark DeLeone (still unconfirmed by the team).