Notes: Sheila Ford Hamp named to USA Football board of directors

Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp has joined the board of directors of USA Football, which is the governing body of the sport that helps establish the standards and programs of youth, high school, and adult amateur players.

Per its website, USA Football designs developmental, educational, and competitive programs with the goal of advancing and unifying the sport. The organization is a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, as well as the organizer of the U.S. National Team for international competition.

The USA Football board of directors are leaders in athletics, medicine, and education. Chaired by retired General Peter Chiarelli, some other members include NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy, and Kelly Mehrtens, executive director of The Trust, which is powered by the NFL Players Association and aims to support NFL players as they live their purpose beyond football.

“USA Football’s mission of growing and expanding the game of football directly aligns with what we are doing at the Detroit Lions,” Hamp said in a release. “This game has been an important part of my life and I am excited to work with USA Football to ensure it is a vehicle that teaches the importance of physical fitness, teamwork and community to future generations.”

Hamp, 71, served as vice chairwoman of the Lions from 2014 to June 2020, when she succeeded her mother Martha Firestone Ford as principal owner and chair of the Lions. Recent contributions to the advancement of the sport include participating in the NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum in February 2021, where she helped lead a discussion with young women on how to break into careers in football. USA Football credits her forward-thinking in advancing the organization’s culture and continued impact in the community.

“We are pleased to have Sheila join our USA Football family as a board member,” USA Football CEO & Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck said in a release. “Her leadership, wisdom, and experience across football will benefit the athletes and families we serve nationwide.”

A few months out from the NFL Draft, Dave Birkett offers his first mock of the season, predicting what the Lions might do with three of the first 34 picks. ($)

“The Lions’ quarterback of the future isn’t on their roster, but if they can have their weapons in place before that guy arrives, it should speed up their rebuild.” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell weighs in on what each NFC team should do this offseason to improve. ($)

Elsewhere in the NFC North:

A semi, kinda update. https://t.co/3cftnVsRhH — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) February 24, 2022

In the latest installment of his scouting combine preview series, The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers takes a look at offensive linemen. Bonus — here’s his analysis of safeties from Wednesday. (Both $)

In the coming weeks before free agency, NFL teams will trim down contracts to make some financial room. The Athletic team identified a potential cap casualty for each club, and you’ll see the name you probably think you will here, along with four other possibilities. ($)