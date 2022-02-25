Friday open thread: Which restricted free agent should the Lions re-sign next?

Over the past week, the Detroit Lions have begun signing their restricted free agents (RFAs) to new contracts. So far, of the six available, the Lions have already brought back two of them: fullback Jason Cabinda on a two-year deal, and linebacker Josh Woods on a one-year contract. For the full contract details, Jeremy Reisman broke down the particulars of the deals on Thursday.

So the Lions are left with four restricted free agents they need to make decisions on:

QB, David Blough

IOL, Evan Brown

OT, Will Holden

FS, C.J. Moore

Six weeks ago, I broke down the above prospects in a Friday open thread and discussed whether or not the Lions should use a tender on any of them. In the poll, the only player I suggested tendering was Evan Brown. His ability to back up all three interior spots, as well as produce at a starter level when called upon is worth the roughly $2.5 million an original round tender would require.

While Brown was the only option I’d consider tendering, I do believe all four of the remaining restricted free agents could return to the Lions in 2022. And that brings us to our question of the day:

Which restricted free agent should the Lions re-sign next?

My answer: Evan Brown

You might not find a bigger C.J. More fan than me—I love me some special teams—but Brown is the most important valuable amongst the group and the Lions front office should be diligently working on retaining him.

After Brown, I’d target Moore, then Blough, with Holden being less of a priority with three—and potentially four, with Matt Nelson and ERFA—offensive tackles already on the roster.

Agree? Vote in the poll and sound off in the comments.