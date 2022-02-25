Previewing the 2022 NFL Combine with Kent Lee Platte

The 2022 NFL Combine is just a few days away. If you’re like me, I associate the event with one specific draftnik that I’m sure most of you know very well.

For years, Kent Lee Platte—AKA @MathBomb on Twitter—has been developing what he calls RAS, or Relative Athletic Scores. It’s a very simple system that standardizes athletic measurables on an easy-to-digest 0-10 scale based on average test scores at each football position. Kent’s RAS has been picked up nationally, by local bloggers and team reporters alike. It’s on the same trajectory as spider graphs and PFF scores. To put it simply, just about every draft analyst is aware of—and uses—RAS.

We were lucky to have Kent on staff for a couple years, as he’s a Michigan native and a Detroit Lions fan. So, naturally, he was the first person we turned to when it was time for our 2022 NFL Combine preview podcast.

On a PLUS-SIZED First Byte podcast, Kent goes through every position and talks about the players who have the most to gain from next week’s on-field drills, and how it should guide the Lions’ strategy for April’s NFL Draft. Some specific topics include:

How big of a deal is Kenny Pickett’s hand size?

What can Malik Willis prove at the Combine?

Which outside receivers could conceivable be available at 32?

Can Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux do anything to separate from each other next week?

THAT EDGE DEFENDER DEPTH, THOUGH!!

Best linebacker fits for the Lions

THAT SAFETY DEPTH, THOUGH!!

Is Kyle Hamilton a legitimate option at No. 2 overall?

Take a listen below:

