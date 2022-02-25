The 2022 NFL Combine is set to kick off in Indianapolis, Indiana in just a few days. The highlight of the event, of course, is the performances and metrics of all the prospects set to be drafted in April. Not only will each player invited to the Combine perform on-field drills and get measured, but they’ll also have critical interviews with teams and the media and go through important medical checks.

A valuable part of the experience for the fans is the chance to hear from each team’s general manager and head coach, as both traditionally speak to the media for 15-minute sessions during the week. This year is no exception, as Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell will both speak on Tuesday, March 1. The official times for Holmes and Campbell are 3 and 3:15 p.m. ET, respectively. There has been no announcement yet, but the Lions are expected to stream both press conferences live, typically via social media (Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube).

Holmes doesn’t speak publicly all that much throughout the year, so this will be a valuable opportunity to hear from him before he has to make some critical personnel decisions in both free agency, which is just a couple weeks away, and the NFL Draft in April. Given that he speaks so infrequently, this could very well be the last time we hear from Holmes until his pre-draft press conference.

As always, we’ll be providing coverage of the pressers if you can’t catch it live.