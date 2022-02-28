 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Combine schedule: Workout dates, positional drills, press conferences

A look at the important dates, times and workout schedules for the NFL Combine.

By Jeremy Reisman
NFL: Combine Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

It’s officially NFL Combine season, with the first events kicking off on Monday morning. Quarterbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers will be the first to arrive, taking part in exams and interviews on Day 1. That being said, the televised on-field drills won’t begin until Thursday, March 3, but will run through Sunday.

This year, the NFL Combine schedule is different than in previous years. For the first time, the NFL is making the Combine a primetime event, with the on-field drills starting in the late afternoon and running all through the evening. That makes it a much more consumable event for the fans at home, but it’s also more taxing for the players in Indianapolis. Prior to 2022, players would do bench press and other measurements on the day prior to their on-field workouts. This year, they’re doing it all on the same day.

Here’s a look at all of the events from Monday through Sunday this week. And for a list of all the 324 players invited to the 2022 NFL Combine, click here.

Monday, February 28

QB/TE/WR arrive

  • Pre-exam
  • Interviews

Tuesday, March 1

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes, HC Dan Campbell press conference at 3, 3:15 p.m. ET

You can see the schedule for all the media sessions with the players here.

OL/RB/ST arrive

  • Pre-exam
  • Interviews

QB/TE/WR

  • Medical exams
  • Interviews

Wednesday, March 2

DL/LB arrive

  • Pre-exam
  • Interviews

OL/RB/ST

  • Medical exams
  • Interviews

QB/TE/WR

  • Media sessions (8 a.m. ET - 11:30 a.m. ET)
  • Interviews

Thursday, March 3 — QB/TE/WR drills

  • Televised on NFL Network from 4 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET

DBs arrive

  • Pre-exam
  • Interviews

DL/LB

  • Medical exams
  • Interviews

OL/RB/ST

  • Media sessions (8 a.m. ET — 12:30 p.m. ET)
  • Interviews

Friday, March 4 — OL/RB/ST drills

  • Televised on NFL Network from 4 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET

DBs

  • Medical exams
  • Interviews

DL/LB

  • Media sessions (8 a.m. ET — 12:30 p.m. ET)
  • Interviews

Saturday, March 5 — DL/LB drills

  • Televised on NFL Network from 4 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET

DBs

  • Media sessions (8 a.m. ET — 11 a.m. ET)
  • Interviews

Sunday, March 6 — DB drills

  • Televised on NFL Network from 2 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET

