2022 NFL Combine schedule: Workout dates, positional drills, press conferences

It’s officially NFL Combine season, with the first events kicking off on Monday morning. Quarterbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers will be the first to arrive, taking part in exams and interviews on Day 1. That being said, the televised on-field drills won’t begin until Thursday, March 3, but will run through Sunday.
This year, the NFL Combine schedule is different than in previous years. For the first time, the NFL is making the Combine a primetime event, with the on-field drills starting in the late afternoon and running all through the evening. That makes it a much more consumable event for the fans at home, but it’s also more taxing for the players in Indianapolis. Prior to 2022, players would do bench press and other measurements on the day prior to their on-field workouts. This year, they’re doing it all on the same day.
Here’s a look at all of the events from Monday through Sunday this week. And for a list of all the 324 players invited to the 2022 NFL Combine, click here.
Monday, February 28
QB/TE/WR arrive
- Pre-exam
- Interviews
Tuesday, March 1
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes, HC Dan Campbell press conference at 3, 3:15 p.m. ET
You can see the schedule for all the media sessions with the players here.
OL/RB/ST arrive
- Pre-exam
- Interviews
QB/TE/WR
- Medical exams
- Interviews
Wednesday, March 2
DL/LB arrive
- Pre-exam
- Interviews
OL/RB/ST
- Medical exams
- Interviews
QB/TE/WR
- Media sessions (8 a.m. ET - 11:30 a.m. ET)
- Interviews
Thursday, March 3 — QB/TE/WR drills
- Televised on NFL Network from 4 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET
DBs arrive
- Pre-exam
- Interviews
DL/LB
- Medical exams
- Interviews
OL/RB/ST
- Media sessions (8 a.m. ET — 12:30 p.m. ET)
- Interviews
Friday, March 4 — OL/RB/ST drills
- Televised on NFL Network from 4 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET
DBs
- Medical exams
- Interviews
DL/LB
- Media sessions (8 a.m. ET — 12:30 p.m. ET)
- Interviews
Saturday, March 5 — DL/LB drills
- Televised on NFL Network from 4 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET
DBs
- Media sessions (8 a.m. ET — 11 a.m. ET)
- Interviews
Sunday, March 6 — DB drills
- Televised on NFL Network from 2 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET
