2022 NFL Combine schedule: Workout dates, positional drills, press conferences

It’s officially NFL Combine season, with the first events kicking off on Monday morning. Quarterbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers will be the first to arrive, taking part in exams and interviews on Day 1. That being said, the televised on-field drills won’t begin until Thursday, March 3, but will run through Sunday.

This year, the NFL Combine schedule is different than in previous years. For the first time, the NFL is making the Combine a primetime event, with the on-field drills starting in the late afternoon and running all through the evening. That makes it a much more consumable event for the fans at home, but it’s also more taxing for the players in Indianapolis. Prior to 2022, players would do bench press and other measurements on the day prior to their on-field workouts. This year, they’re doing it all on the same day.

Here’s a look at all of the events from Monday through Sunday this week. And for a list of all the 324 players invited to the 2022 NFL Combine, click here.

Monday, February 28

QB/TE/WR arrive

Pre-exam

Interviews

Tuesday, March 1

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes, HC Dan Campbell press conference at 3, 3:15 p.m. ET

You can see the schedule for all the media sessions with the players here.

OL/RB/ST arrive

Pre-exam

Interviews

QB/TE/WR

Medical exams

Interviews

Wednesday, March 2

DL/LB arrive

Pre-exam

Interviews

OL/RB/ST

Medical exams

Interviews

QB/TE/WR

Media sessions (8 a.m. ET - 11:30 a.m. ET)

Interviews

Thursday, March 3 — QB/TE/WR drills

Televised on NFL Network from 4 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET

DBs arrive

Pre-exam

Interviews

DL/LB

Medical exams

Interviews

OL/RB/ST

Media sessions (8 a.m. ET — 12:30 p.m. ET)

Interviews

Friday, March 4 — OL/RB/ST drills

Televised on NFL Network from 4 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET

DBs

Medical exams

Interviews

DL/LB

Media sessions (8 a.m. ET — 12:30 p.m. ET)

Interviews

Saturday, March 5 — DL/LB drills

Televised on NFL Network from 4 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET

DBs

Media sessions (8 a.m. ET — 11 a.m. ET)

Interviews

Sunday, March 6 — DB drills