Detroit Lions will not host an international game in 2022

The NFL announced on Monday morning the five teams that will host an international game with one of their “home” games in 2022. All but one team are from the NFC, which makes sense because NFC teams have the extra home game in the NFL’s new 17-game schedule.

The Detroit Lions, who haven’t played in an international game since 2015, were not among the five teams listed. Those teams are the Green Bay Packers (London), New Orleans Saints (London), Jacksonville Jaguars (London), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Munich), and the Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City).

Though the Lions are not one of the five teams who will host an international game this year, there is a chance they still play overseas in 2022. The Lions, as always, are scheduled to play the Packers on the road this year, meaning they could be the visiting team when Green Bay plays in London. They do not play any of the other four teams on the road this year, so the Green Bay game is Detroit’s only chance of playing internationally this year.

The NFL has not announced when the full schedule will be released, but it’s typically done in April or May.