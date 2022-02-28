Detroit is 1 of 3 finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft, per Packers president

On Monday, Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy met with the media virtually to discuss the news that their team would be hosting a game in London as part of the NFL’s 2022 International Series. Eventually, the conversation moved to other topics, and that’s when Murphy said something that could impact Detroit Lions fans.

According to Murphy, Green Bay is one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft, along with Washington D.C. and—you guessed it—Detroit (via Rachel Hopmayer of NBC Green Bay). Murphy said they should know more about the NFL’s plans by the end of March.

For several years now, Lions team president Rod Wood has publicly expressed his desire to bring a draft to the city of Detroit. Just last year, Wood reiterated that the team was still in the process of making their bid.

“We’re hoping to be a serious contender for the 2024 Draft, and we’re still in the mix for that,” Wood said last March. “Hopefully we can bring that to Detroit and by then everything is fully reopened (from the pandemic) and we can have hundreds of thousands of people downtown enjoying the Draft in Detroit. Look forward to continuing to try and win that kind of thing for the city and for the team as well.”

The NFL Draft already has homes for the next two years. The 2022 NFL Draft will be in Vegas, while the following year’s draft will take place in Kansas City. Previous host cities include Cleveland, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Nashville since the NFL moved it out of its regular home in New York.

It’s unclear what exactly Detroit’s proposal for the NFL Draft site is, but Wood had previously pitched the idea of hosting it both at Ford Field and the Fox Theater.