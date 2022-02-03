While it was very painful for many Detroit Lions fans to say goodbye to their beloved quarterback last offseason, most understood the situation and harbored no ill will against the former No. 1 overall pick. After over a decade spent together with plenty of memorable moments, it was hard to feel anything other than sadness that an era was ending.

Matthew Stafford has found immediate success in Los Angeles, heading to the Super Bowl next week with his new team. It has been an exciting postseason run thus far, and most Lions fans have been happy to see Stafford win the NFC and finally get a chance to win it all:

Today’s Question of the Day is:

How would winning the Super Bowl impact Lions fans’ view of Matthew Stafford?

My answer: Maybe it seems like the answer is already stated in the graphic above — after all, if 81 percent of fans are happy for Stafford already, how much could one more game really change that?

However, I think seeing the old quarterback actually lift the Lombardi Trophy could trigger some interesting feelings. Sure, it has been great to see the media and fans across the country finally recognize Stafford’s talent, but suddenly the clearest picture of him for most non-Michigan residents will be of him lifting the trophy in Rams colors. That has to sting a little and could bring up some new resentment.

On the flip side, perhaps some dissenters will give in once he finally completes his run. Though it is painful to see Stafford accomplish his dreams outside of Detroit, at the end of the day this is still the same player fans have cherished for years. It can be hard to admit that while he is leading a fourth-quarter comeback for someone else, but when the season is completely over, maybe some will be able to finally give him the respect he deserves.

Your turn.