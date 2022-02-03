Podcast: Going deep in the 2022 NFL Draft with Bucky Brooks

This week is replete with the best of the best from college, as three college all-star games take place. It’s a chance to watch draft talent in action, going through the drills and snaps expected of a professional football system, and the Detroit Lions and their fans are eagerly taking a look at it all as they gear up for the NFL Draft.

On this week’s First Byte podcast, we welcome in Bucky Brooks, NFL.com analyst and long-time scout and former player, to discuss all things NFL Draft. He just published his first mock draft of the season, and we pick his brain on his choices for the Lions and the top round, including the wide receiver (including one name we’ve yet to discuss on the PODcast thus far this season) and quarterback positions, and why Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson might go higher than Kayvon Thibodeaux.

We also discuss the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. While neither have the Day 1 prospects playing like the Senior Bowl, they do feature plenty of talent that could move up the draft board, and several players who will appear in later days. It gives important insight into these players and scouts get to see them performing under NFL-style systems and drills.

