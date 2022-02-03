Notes: Dan Campbell details kind of player he’s seeking at the Senior Bowl

Tasked with transforming the historically negative culture surrounding the Detroit Lions franchise, Dan Campbell is using his time in Mobile finding players who can help.

As one of the teams coaching the 2022 Senior Bowl, the Lions coaching staff gets the advantage of spending more time with some of the top college players. In an interview with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday, Campbell explained what he’s looking for in a potential future Lion.

“You’re looking for these guys that have a little bit of a bite back to them,” he said. “They have a little resiliency. Like, you see some of these guys — how do they handle the adversity?”

For a man known nationally for his “bitin’ kneecaps” ways who is coaching a team that’s known nationally for, well, losing a lot, these desired attributes aren’t that surprising. Resiliency is defined as “the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness” and for a rebuilding team coming off a 3-13-1 season, that just makes sense. Campbell is looking for guys who can bounce back, learn from any mistakes, keep fighting, and not let things grow toxic—a problem the Lions faced in the past.

“If they mess something up, how do they respond?” he continued. “Do they go in the tank? Do they snap back? Are they willing to—if they don’t like something, are they willing to stand up for themselves, but yet they can keep their emotions under control—they’re not going to be flag machines? Just looking for those little things.”

Just another morsel of insight into how Campbell and the Lions regime hope to build a winning culture. Watch the whole interview below.

