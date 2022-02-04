2022 Senior Bowl recap: Biggest standouts, top storylines

For the first time in Pride of Detroit history, we were down in Mobile, Alabama for the 2022 Senior Bowl. With the Detroit Lions coaching the American Team, it was a golden opportunity to see the staff in a new light while also giving us our first in-person look at some of the top players in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

Though Senior Bowl week is not over yet—the actual game is to be played on Saturday afternoon—the week of practices concluded on Thursday, putting an end to our in-person coverage down in Alabama.

So to recap an eventful week—from meetings with general manager Brad Holmes, to news about Aaron Glenn’s interview with the Saints, to Duce Staley’s and Glenn’s reactions to the bombshell discrimination lawsuit against the NFL—myself, Erik Schlitt and Ryan Mathews conducted a live Twitter Spaces to share our observations and takeaways from the Senior Bowl while answering some questions from our live audience.

Topics ranged from our thoughts on Malik Willis to the impression that the Lions’ coaching staff made on those in attendance. We also talk about which players helped their stock the most, with a focus on the wide receiver, tight end, and linebacker positions.

You can listen to the entire session below, or view it on Twitter Spaces for a limited time.

