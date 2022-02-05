2022 Senior Bowl time: How to watch, TV channel, rosters, more

The Detroit Lions wrap up Senior Bowl week on Saturday afternoon with the official Senior Bowl game. All week in Mobile, Alabama, the Lions have been meeting and coaching up the American Team in preparation for the all-star game. On Saturday, they’ll face a National Team that was coached up by the New York Jets for the past five days.

And while ESPN had some live coverage of the Senior Bowl practices throughout the week, Saturday will be the first opportunity for you, dear reader/viewer, to watch everything that happens in Mobile, as NFL Network will be broadcasting the entire Senior Bowl on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Not only is it a good opportunity for these players to showcase that their talents through the week translate to a game situation, but it’s also an chance for them to show that the coaching they received all week was considered and applied. That sort of thing will go a long ways with this Lions coaching staff.

Here’s how you can watch along and scout the players on your own, along with some reading material to get you ready for Saturday afternoon’s kickoff.

Senior Bowl game

Date: Saturday, February 5

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium — Mobile, AL

TV channel: NFL Network

Online streaming:

Team rosters: American Team (coached by Lions) | National Team (coached by Jets)

More info to know: