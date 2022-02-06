Now that Senior Bowl week is over, we’re on to the NFL Scouting Combine, but before that let’s take one last moment to reflect on some of the prospects that impressed us the most this week. Getting a chance to coach the Senior Bowl is a great opportunity for teams to get a closer look at how prospects respond to their coaching staff, and how they perform with their scheme/concepts.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which prospect impressed you the most during Senior Bowl week?

My answer: I think our own Ryan Mathews has already said enough positive things about Malik Willis this week, but I’ll pile on some more love because I think Willis might have improved his draft stock more than anyone else in Mobile. I admittedly have not been that sold on Willis as a prospect especially after some shaky moments in big games last year, but he did a fantastic job this week making NFL throws and impressing Lions coaches.

Another player that caught my eye immediately was NDSU WR Christian Watson.

Watson has high quality releases all over his tape. For a guy who is 6’4” his footwork and shoulder dip is incredible. His ability to stay clean while being pressed mixed with his explosiveness makes him a major problem. pic.twitter.com/Mmz3g9Ek1M — Brett Whitefield (@BGWhitefield) February 5, 2022

After some strong practices, Watson showed exactly why the spotlight continues to be on him with a very impressive 38-yard reception in the Senior Bowl game.

Strong release by Christian Watson and then adjusts to the under thrown pass pic.twitter.com/cFty54zklP — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 5, 2022

The Lions are in need of depth at the receiver position, and Watson is a big-bodied receiver that could add some size and playmaking ability to the position that they are still lacking.

Your turn.