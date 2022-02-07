Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson had a heckuva birthday representing the Motor City in the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Four Lions were named Pro Bowl alternates back in December, including Jackson. On January 31, he got the call to suit up to replace injured Washington Commanders guard Brandon Scherff. This would be the first Pro Bowl appearance for the second year selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Coming out here, representing Detroit, representing my teammates, my organization, my family — you know, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Jackson said via the Detroit Lions media crew. “There’s nothing like celebrating a birthday at the Pro Bowl. First time being in Vegas.”

Making sure they’re all “eatin’ good,” Jackson said he was joined by his family to celebrate his 25th. Not only did he receive support from his relatives, but from the guys back at home.

Getting to see Russell Wilson, George Kittle — all those guys I grew up watching,” he said. “Before I got here, to have the opportunity to be in the same huddle as them, I couldn’t ask for anything more. I’m very blessed.

Jackson received a Pro Football Focus grade of 69.8, landing 22nd among 82 eligible offensive guards. Per the Lions, he made history as Detroit’s first home-grown guard to be named to a Pro Bowl in the Super Bowl era.

“To Detroit man, I love you guys. I thank you. I can’t wait to see you guys out there next year. Let’s get this thing going,” he said.

