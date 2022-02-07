The New Orleans Saints have named their successor to Sean Payton, and the team is keeping it in-house.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New Orleans Saints will be hiring former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as their next head coach, succeeding Sean Payton.

That, of course, means that Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will not get the job after interviewing for the position last week. Glenn was considered one of the top candidates for the job considering his history with the Saints franchise, but many believed Allen to be the front runner after spending the past seven years under Payton.

During last week’s Senior Bowl, Glenn talked about his opportunity to interview the Saints, but acknowledged that his primary goal remains to be the best Lions coordinator possible.

“I’ve said this before and I’m going to say it again, I want to be the best defensive coordinator the Detroit Lions have ever had,” Glenn said. “I look forward to that day when I become a head coach. The interviews are coming around and I’m enjoying those things. They are fun to get a chance to talk some ball and more and less talk about the big picture, which is a cool thing to do.”

The Saints hiring was the final head coach filling in this coaching cycle, so it appears Glenn will be staying in Detroit for at least one more season.