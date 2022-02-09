The Detroit Lions closed out the 2021 season with three very talented kickers on their roster. Austin Seibert took over the starting spot in 2021 and finished the season 10-of-12 on field goals. Aldrick Rosas stepped in for one game against the Browns and went 1-for-1 from 43 yards. Then rookie UDFA Riley Patterson closed out the season, going 13-of-14 on field goals and was perfect on extra points. Our amazing Jeremy Reisman took a closer look at how the kicker situation will shake out contract-wise here.

Question of the day: Who will be the Lions’ starting kicker in 2022?

My answer: I’d bet on Rosas or Patterson, but if I had to choose, I’d lean Patterson.

Seibert was brought in when there weren’t many options on the table, and he’s a middle-of-the-pack kicker who won’t wow you but gets the job done. Rosas is somewhat of the opposite, with a cannon for a leg that landed him on the All-Pro roster in 2018. Patterson probably has the weakest leg of the three, but is very Robbie Gould-esque in the sense that within reasonable range, he’ll get the job done, and his perfect track of PATs confirmed that.

Patterson’s biggest red flag has been an ugly miss from mid-50s range against the Seahawks that had many questioning his leg strength. A sample size of one made that look worse than it was, but it doesn’t concern me as much. The Lions coaching staff watches Patterson in practice every day, and if that was solidly out of his range then they would’ve known before that in-game kick. Plus, Patterson has hit those in pregame.

Riley Patterson, the Lions' 4th kicker to play this year, will make his NFL debut today. Looks like his range is around 60 yards based on warmups. — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) November 25, 2021

The coaching staff has made it clear they’re not afraid to play it aggressive on fourth down, which means that more than likely the whole distance thing shouldn’t come up often, even if it were an issue. If the aggressive approach we saw in year one spills over into 2022, then I think Patterson is definitely the man for the job.

Who’s your pick for Lions kicker in 2022? Vote in the poll below.