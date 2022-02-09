 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notes: Several local prospects invited to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

324 prospects invited to participate at the 2022 NFL Combine

By Morgan Cannon
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-NFL Experience Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With Super Bowl 56 this Sunday, the 2021 NFL season is close to reaching its conclusion. And for every team besides the two playing in Sunday’s season finale, preparation for the 2022 NFL draft has long been underway.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced its list of 324 invitees for the annual scouting combine, which will once against be held in Indianapolis. Amongst the players invited, there are several prospects from Michigan schools, as well as some with state or city ties.

Michigan

  • Hassan Haskins, RB
  • Andrew Stueber, OT/G
  • Chris Hinton, DT
  • Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE
  • David Ojabo, EDGE
  • Josh Ross, LB
  • Vincent Gray, CB
  • Daxton Hill, S/NB hybrid

Michigan State

  • Kenny Walker III, RB
  • Jalen Nailor, WR
  • Conor Heyward, FB/H-B (listed with TE group)

Central Michigan

  • Bernhard Raimann, OT
  • Luke Goedeke, OL (RT/IOL)

Western Michigan

  • Kaleb Eleby, QB
  • Skyy Moore, WR

Others with state/city ties

As pointed out by Dave Birkett of the Free Press

  • Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (Detroit King)
  • Marquan McCall, NT, Kentucky (Oak Park)
  • Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State (Southfield-Lathrup)

There is quite a bit of talent on that list, including Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, who should be one of the handful of players in consideration for the Detroit Lions at number two overall, and has been mocked to them quite a bit recently.

But Hutchinson may not be the only player the Lions will be keeping close tabs on from this group. With three picks in the top-34 selection, the Lions could also be considering Michigan’s Ojabo and Hill, as well as Central Michigan’s Raimann and Cincinnati’s Gardner. Michigan State’s Walker could also hear his name called in the top-50 picks, but with running back less of a priority, he may not be as high on the Lions' wish list.

Here is the link to the full list of the invited prospects, as released by the NFL.

And now onto the rest of today’s notes:

  • Safety Jalen Elliot tagged along with Detroit students from the Detroit Lions Academy on a tour of The Wright Museum.

  • Another familiar face is getting a chance to call plays in Jacksonville, this time former Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, who will be the new passing game coordinator under coach Doug Pederson.

  • Current Cincinnati coaches reminisce about their own experiences coaching Los Angeles’ Matthew Stafford when they were with the Lions:

  • The NFL announced it would begin playing games in Munich, Germany starting in 2022. Definitely, something for Lions fans to keep their eyes on, as I am sure the Lions are due for a game abroad sooner rather than later.

  • Cornerback Amani Oruwariye turned 26 years old today.

