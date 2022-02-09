Notes: Several local prospects invited to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

With Super Bowl 56 this Sunday, the 2021 NFL season is close to reaching its conclusion. And for every team besides the two playing in Sunday’s season finale, preparation for the 2022 NFL draft has long been underway.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced its list of 324 invitees for the annual scouting combine, which will once against be held in Indianapolis. Amongst the players invited, there are several prospects from Michigan schools, as well as some with state or city ties.

Michigan

Hassan Haskins, RB

Andrew Stueber, OT/G

Chris Hinton, DT

Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE

David Ojabo, EDGE

Josh Ross, LB

Vincent Gray, CB

Daxton Hill, S/NB hybrid

Michigan State

Kenny Walker III, RB

Jalen Nailor, WR

Conor Heyward, FB/H-B (listed with TE group)

Central Michigan

Bernhard Raimann, OT

Luke Goedeke, OL (RT/IOL)

Western Michigan

Kaleb Eleby, QB

Skyy Moore, WR

Others with state/city ties

As pointed out by Dave Birkett of the Free Press

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (Detroit King)

Marquan McCall, NT, Kentucky (Oak Park)

Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State (Southfield-Lathrup)

There is quite a bit of talent on that list, including Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, who should be one of the handful of players in consideration for the Detroit Lions at number two overall, and has been mocked to them quite a bit recently.

But Hutchinson may not be the only player the Lions will be keeping close tabs on from this group. With three picks in the top-34 selection, the Lions could also be considering Michigan’s Ojabo and Hill, as well as Central Michigan’s Raimann and Cincinnati’s Gardner. Michigan State’s Walker could also hear his name called in the top-50 picks, but with running back less of a priority, he may not be as high on the Lions' wish list.

Here is the link to the full list of the invited prospects, as released by the NFL.

And now onto the rest of today’s notes:

For more on Hutchinson, he spoke with Detroit Lions writer Tim Twentyman and said he is confident that if drafted by the Lions, he can be a piece in their rebuild.

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson told me that if he gets drafted by Lions at No. 2, he’s confident he can help be a piece to turn things around in Detroit just like he did in Ann Arbor https://t.co/jBN7jVRb7M — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) February 9, 2022

It’s official - Ben Johnson is the new offensive coordinator for the Lions.

Safety Jalen Elliot tagged along with Detroit students from the Detroit Lions Academy on a tour of The Wright Museum.

Earlier today, @Jae_Uno_ accompanied students from @DetLionsAcad on a special tour of @TheWrightMuseum as part of our Black History Month programming. #LionsBHM pic.twitter.com/vdl7WP4ejF — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 9, 2022

Offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is included in a press release pertaining to new legislation that would hopefully mitigate insider trading by members of Congress and other Government officials.

Another familiar face is getting a chance to call plays in Jacksonville, this time former Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, who will be the new passing game coordinator under coach Doug Pederson.

The #Jaguars are expected to hire former #Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter as their new passing game coordinator under Doug Pederson, source said. He has worked with Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford, now Trevor Lawrence. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2022

Current Cincinnati coaches reminisce about their own experiences coaching Los Angeles’ Matthew Stafford when they were with the Lions:

Bengals assistant coaches Brian Callahan and Al Golden look back fondly at their time in Detroit working with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Story from @Justin_Rogers https://t.co/BlfcMrbc2n — Detroit News Sports (@detnews_sports) February 9, 2022

The NFL announced it would begin playing games in Munich, Germany starting in 2022. Definitely, something for Lions fans to keep their eyes on, as I am sure the Lions are due for a game abroad sooner rather than later.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces it will play a game in Munich in 2022. There also will be another game in Munich over the next four years, plus two in Frankfurt. A big move for the league in Germany. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 9, 2022