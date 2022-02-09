Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant has completed his second interview for a defensive coordinator job. According to NFL Network’s Steve Wyche, Pleasant met with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday for their vacant defensive coordinator position. The Saints recently promoted their former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to head coach to replace the now-retired Sean Payton.

Previously this week, Pleasant interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator job—a chance to reunite with Kevin O’Connell, who coached alongside him in Los Angeles in 2020. It’s unclear if Pleasant is still in competition for that job, but according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Seahawks defensive assistant Ed Donatell is the current favorite to win that job—and Seattle is preparing to lose him.

As for the Saints job, Pleasant does not have a direct connection with new head coach Dennis Allen. However, it’s certainly possible that Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn vouched for Pleasant when Glenn interviewed for the Saints head coaching position last week.

It’s worth noting that the Saints have qualified coaches on staff already that could earn the promotion to defensive coordinator. Kris Richard, their current defensive backs coach, was the Seahawks defensive coordinator for three years. Ryan Nielsen, their defensive line coach, was offered the LSU defensive coordinator position in 2021, but, instead, he took a promotion to assistant head coach with the Saints.