The Detroit Lions released their first “Inside the Den” episode of the 2022 season Monday night, and it’s certainly an inspiring one.

The episode, which runs about 34 minutes, takes us down to Mobile, Alabama where the Lions coached the 2022 Senior Bowl alongside the New York Jets. Head coaches are asked to step aside and let the rest of the coaching staff take the reins to develop their skills.

Assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley stepped in for Dan Campbell to serve as the American Team’s head coach, while tight ends coach Ben Johnson took over as offensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant as defensive coordinator.

"Believe in yourself, no matter what nobody else is saying. You got to believe in yourself." -- Antwaan Randle El pic.twitter.com/C8WcUyMObw — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 1, 2022

This Inside the Den episode features highlights like how the coaches led team meetings, what Brad Holmes and the scouts are looking for in a draft prospect, and what exactly coaches were telling these young men down on the field. Enjoy!

And onto the rest of your notes.

On Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Ali Marpet announced his retirement after seven seasons. CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo put together a list of other NFL players who retired rather early. Boy, I wonder who you’ll see on this list.

The Athletic’s Chris Burke offers some insight on what to expect from Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell at their first in-person combine experience in their current roles, which will be the start to two very important months for the pair. ($)

This:

Lions CB Jerry Jacobs: Highest graded UDFA from the 2021 season (65.8) @RazorbackFB @Lions pic.twitter.com/EUQWLvNdLV — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 28, 2022

In his second mock of the season, detroitlions.com’s Mike O’Hara suggests two new suggestions for the Lions second and 32nd pick.

Another from the detroitlions.com crew — Tim Twentyman has five things to watch in the combine just before they head down to Indy.