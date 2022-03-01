 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

WATCH: Detroit Lions release behind-the-scenes video of Senior Bowl week

This episode of “Inside the Den” features a behind-the-scenes look at the coaching staff at the Senior Bowl.

By Kellie Rowe
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions released their first “Inside the Den” episode of the 2022 season Monday night, and it’s certainly an inspiring one.

The episode, which runs about 34 minutes, takes us down to Mobile, Alabama where the Lions coached the 2022 Senior Bowl alongside the New York Jets. Head coaches are asked to step aside and let the rest of the coaching staff take the reins to develop their skills.

Assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley stepped in for Dan Campbell to serve as the American Team’s head coach, while tight ends coach Ben Johnson took over as offensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant as defensive coordinator.

This Inside the Den episode features highlights like how the coaches led team meetings, what Brad Holmes and the scouts are looking for in a draft prospect, and what exactly coaches were telling these young men down on the field. Enjoy!

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • This:

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...