At 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes will speak with the media down in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Combine. Fifteen minutes later, head coach Dan Campbell will take the podium and answer any remaining questions from reporters.

Even though we heard from both just a month ago at the 2022 Senior Bowl, it feels like there are a lot of things to cover in these relatively short press conferences. There are some coaching staff things to address. Since we last talked, the Lions promoted Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator and have reportedly parted ways with inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone, yet the team has yet to even acknowledge it.

Additionally, there are some personnel decisions the Lions need to make in the next few weeks. Will they re-sign any of their unrestricted free agents like Tracy Walker or Charles Harris or Josh Reynolds? Will they exercise T.J. Hockenson’s fifth-year option? Do they plan on using the franchise tag on anyone?

And, of course, there’s the whole reason why they’re in Indianapolis: the NFL Draft and the combine. Though I wouldn’t expect much, Holmes and Campbell are certainly going to be asked about their intentions for the draft, including players that have impressed and positions of needs they may target. You know the two are going to be asked about their impressions of the quarterbacks in the draft and maybe their thoughts on the ones they coached in the Senior Bowl.

It’s unlikely the two will be able to answer all the lingering questions surrounding this franchise as they enter Year 2 of their rebuild, but hopefully, we do get some insight into the most pressing issues.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What is one thing you’re hoping to learn from Tuesday’s press conferences?

My answer: While I’d love to hear what the Lions’ intentions are for the No. 2 pick or which quarterback they like the most, I’m going to keep this answer within the realm of actual possibilities. The Lions are obviously not going to give up any of their true intentions for the NFL Draft on Tuesday, nor should they.

But I would like to know more about their philosophy regarding drafting quarterbacks. How sure do they have to be about a prospect to draft one at No. 2 overall? How long would they be willing to wait for a guy that may need some development? One year? Two years? Would they consider drafting a quarterback at 32, even though they would have passed on him at 2? Do they feel some sort of responsibility to consider a quarterback given how high they’re drafting? Would they be willing to start a rookie quarterback from Day 1, should they potentially draft one next year?

All of those could give us some insight into their thought process regarding the quarterback position not only in this draft but in future ones.

Because while the Lions are currently in the “player acquisition” phase and may not need a quarterback right now, no rebuild is complete until they get their guy behind center, and I’m just not of the belief they have him yet.

Your turn.