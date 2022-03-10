On Monday, John asked who the Lions should pick with the second overall pick now that we have full results from this year’s NFL Combine. That makes the rational assumption that the Lions will be picking at two. Realistically, whether we want it or not, the odds of a trade down (or, dare I say, up) are slim. However, we must entertain it.

Question of the day: Should the Lions still pick at 2 after the Combine?

For some, the Combine solidified what they thought, whether it was Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Kyle Hamilton, or Ryan Math- I mean Malik Willis. All had, for the most part, strong performances that could push anyone who had their eyes on the prospect to double down. For me, it was the opposite. After the combine, I think the Lions have all the more reason to trade down.

In my eyes, there isn’t any “generational” elite talent at the top of this draft. Yes, Hutch and Thibodeaux are probably a tier above the rest of the pass rushers, and Kyle Hamilton is definitively the best safety we’ve seen in years. However, there’s as little clarity as we’ve seen in a long time as to who will come off the board in the first few picks, and the Combine made that picture even more murky.

Several guys who were mid-to-late first round picks are suddenly in discussion at the top end of the draft—the two on my radar are Travon Walker and George Karlaftis. I don’t see the gap between those two and Hutch & Thibs being that great, certainly not worth missing out on extra picks should the right team come calling. That list alone is four game-changing defensive linemen, and the Lions could move as far down as around 10 and still be able to pick one.

That’s obviously not how draft prep works behind the scenes, and this Lions regime should have their list narrowed down by now as to who they want to be their guy. However, at the very least, the Combine should have broadened that list, and perhaps open the possibility to a guy who might be available a bit later on day one than anticipated.

Should the Lions still pick at 2, or should they be more open to trading down after the Combine results? Let’s hear your thoughts.