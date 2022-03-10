Notes: Lions reportedly interested in veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner

The Detroit Lions are among about a dozen teams interested in linebacker Bobby Wagner, according to insider/analyst Jordan Schultz.

After 10 years of defensive dominance, the Seattle Seahawks released Wagner on Wednesday—news that came just shortly after Russell Wilson’s blockbuster trade to the Denver Broncos. The pair were the last remaining Seahawks on the Super Bowl XLVII-winning squad of 2013.

Wagner’s release is a cost-cutting move—freeing up about $16.6 million in cap space. Now Schultz says there’s a competitive market brewing for the veteran.

A league source just told me the #Steelers are also interested in Bobby Wagner. Add another AFC team with $30M in cap to the list of potential suitors. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 10, 2022

The Seahawks selected Wagner, now 31, in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. In 10 seasons in Seattle, he made eight Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams, leading the league in tackles twice. A member of the notable Legion of Boom defense, he racked up 1,383 tackles, 23.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, and four defensive touchdowns in 151 games.

Although he suffered PCL and MCL sprains against the Lions of all teams in Week 17, he’s expected to be healthy this upcoming season. Could he be a fit for the Lions?

Because Wagner was released—rather than his contract expiring—he is free to sign with whichever team he likes whenever he likes.

And onto the rest of your notes.

The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia ranked the top 10 options among unrestricted free agents at each position. Two Lions appear on a list. ($)

Also from The Athletic, Chris Burke and Nick Baumgardner review the roster — who are the players that are part of the core team? Which players are complementary pieces? Who needs to improve heading into the spring and summer? ($)

Apparently, a lot of people made the same joke about Trey Flowers’ release.

Uhhh... Khalil Mack outta the NFC North? Yes, please.

The compensation

The #Chargers are sending a 2nd rounder and a 6th rounder in 2023 for Mack. Massive. https://t.co/YErXO5Bxhv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

Charles Harris was an absolute steal in 2021 free agency, so who could be the next sleeper? The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett explores some options. ($)

In honor of Women’s History Month, learn about the women of the Lions organization: