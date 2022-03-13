2022 Detroit Lions free agency news, rumor tracker

As Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been saying since the season ended, we’re in the “player acquisition” phase of the rebuild. Things are off to a slow start, as the Lions have only re-signed a handful of players in the lead up to the new league year on Wednesday, March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.

But things are expected to ramp up considerably. Starting on Monday, March 14 at noon ET, NFL teams will be able to start negotiating with agents of players set to become free agents on Wednesday. In some cases, rumors start even before then, as teams have not-so-secretly been talking since—at the very latest—the NFL Combine last week.

So to help you keep up to date with the most up-to-date news about the Detroit Lions, their free agents, and any players they may be considering adding this offseason, this post will serve as a free agency rumor tracker. Any news or rumors (from legitimate sources) will be listed below, and we will update you throughout the next few weeks.

We’ll also have a separate offseason tracker that will keep tabs on the status of each Lions’ free agent and tally all of the additions and subtractions on the roster. That will launch on Monday morning.

For now, here’s your official Detroit Lions free agency news and rumor tracker.

Note: Latest updates will be on top. Reported and official signings will be in bold.

Sunday, March 13

LB Alex Anzalone — Per Dave Birkett, the Lions have interest in re-signing Anzalone.

Saturday, March 12

C Evan Brown — Per Dave Birkett, the Lions and Brown (a restricted free agent) have a mutual interest in a new deal.

Thursday, March 10

LB Bobby Wagner — Lions among at least 12 teams interested in the recently released linebacker, per Jordan Schultz.

EDGE Rashon Berry — Re-signs with Lions

Wednesday, March 9

Tuesday, March 8

Sunday, March 6

Per Dave Birkett, the Lions are expected to be “major players” in the free agent receiver market.

Tuesday, February 22

Thursday, February 17