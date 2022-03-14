2022 Detroit Lions free agency, offseason tracker: Latest signings, trades

Today is one of the most exciting days on the NFL calendar. Starting at noon ET on Monday, NFL teams will be able to talk to, negotiate and work out a framework deal with players who are set to become unrestricted free agents when the new league year starts on Wednesday. For the 52 hours that follow—until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET—the rumors will be flying by as teams make their sales pitches to unsigned players. During this “legal tampering period” it’s important to remember that contracts cannot be signed, only agreed upon in principle. Every now and then, a free agent backs out of that agreement. It’s rare, but it does happen.
Throughout the tampering period and beyond, we will be tracking all of the Detroit Lions' moves in Year 2 of the rebuild under general manager Brad Holmes. We already have a tracker with all of the rumors coming in. This post will serve as a list of all the moves that the Lions have actually made, as Detroit tries to build a team that currently has the third-longest odds to win the Super Bowl, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
We’ll be keeping track of which free agents they’re re-signing, which free agents have signed elsewhere, additions, subtractions, trades, and any other possible personnel moves the Lions make this entire offseason.
Obviously, a fair amount of in-house decisions have already been made. But we’ll continually update this list as an easy resource to see what the Lions have done. This is also a great reference piece to go back and look at what the team accomplished in previous offseasons. For example, you can go back to our 2019 Lions offseason tracker and see how utterly horrible those signings turned out to be.
Without further ado, here is the 2022 version of the Detroit Lions free agency tracker.
Additions
Signed by the Lions
- None yet
Players acquired via trade
- None yet
Lions released
- DE Trey Flowers — Saves Lions over $10M in cap space
Traded players
- None yet
Lions’ free agents
Re-signed
- FB Jason Cabinda — Signed 2-year deal, $4.1M deal (Contract breakdown)
- LB Josh Woods — Signed 1-year, $1.55M deal (Contract breakdown)
- WR Josh Reynolds — Signed 2-year, $6M deal (Contract breakdown)
- S C.J. Moore — Signed 1-year deal, $1.75M deal ($800,000 guaranteed)
- C Evan Brown — Signed 1-year deal
- QB Tim Boyle — Signed 1-year, $2M deal ($1.75M guaranteed)
- S Jalen Elliott (ERFA) — Re-signed
- LB Alex Anzalone — Signed a 1-year deal worth “up to” $4M
- LB Shaun-Dion Hamilton — Re-signed
Signed elsewhere
- None yet
Remain unsigned
- QB David Blough (RFA)
- WR Kalif Raymond
- WR KhaDarel Hodge
- OT Tyrell Crosby
- OT Will Holden (RFA)
- DT Joel Heath
- DT Nick Williams
- EDGE Charles Harris
- LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- S Tracy Walker
- S Dean Marlowe
Exclusive rights free agents
- RB Godwin Igwebuike - Tendered
- WR Tom Kennedy - Tendered
- TE Brock Wright - Tendered
- G Tommy Kraemer - Tendered
- OT Matt Nelson - Tendered
- Edge Jessie Lemonier - Tendered
- LB Anthony Pittman - Tendered
- CB Mark Gilbert - Tendered
- CB Bobby Price - Tendered
- S JuJu Hughes - Tendered
- K Riley Patterson - Tendered
- P Jack Fox - Tendered
- LS Scott Daly - Tendered
- C Ryan McCollum - Re-signed
- EDGE Rashod Berry - Re-signed
Future deal signings
- QB Steven Montez
- WR Javon McKinley
- TE Shane Zylstra
- TE Jordan Thomas
- TE Matt Sokol
- OT Dan Skipper
- DL Bruce Hector
- DL Eric Banks
- LB Tavante Beckett
- CB Parnell Motley
- CB Saivion Smith
- K Aldrick Rosas
