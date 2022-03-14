2022 Detroit Lions free agency, offseason tracker: Latest signings, trades

Today is one of the most exciting days on the NFL calendar. Starting at noon ET on Monday, NFL teams will be able to talk to, negotiate and work out a framework deal with players who are set to become unrestricted free agents when the new league year starts on Wednesday. For the 52 hours that follow—until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET—the rumors will be flying by as teams make their sales pitches to unsigned players. During this “legal tampering period” it’s important to remember that contracts cannot be signed, only agreed upon in principle. Every now and then, a free agent backs out of that agreement. It’s rare, but it does happen.

Throughout the tampering period and beyond, we will be tracking all of the Detroit Lions' moves in Year 2 of the rebuild under general manager Brad Holmes. We already have a tracker with all of the rumors coming in. This post will serve as a list of all the moves that the Lions have actually made, as Detroit tries to build a team that currently has the third-longest odds to win the Super Bowl, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll be keeping track of which free agents they’re re-signing, which free agents have signed elsewhere, additions, subtractions, trades, and any other possible personnel moves the Lions make this entire offseason.

Obviously, a fair amount of in-house decisions have already been made. But we’ll continually update this list as an easy resource to see what the Lions have done. This is also a great reference piece to go back and look at what the team accomplished in previous offseasons. For example, you can go back to our 2019 Lions offseason tracker and see how utterly horrible those signings turned out to be.

Without further ado, here is the 2022 version of the Detroit Lions free agency tracker.

Other resources:

Additions

Signed by the Lions

None yet

Players acquired via trade

None yet

Lions released

DE Trey Flowers — Saves Lions over $10M in cap space

Traded players

None yet

Lions’ free agents

Re-signed

Signed elsewhere

None yet

Remain unsigned

QB David Blough (RFA)

WR Kalif Raymond

WR KhaDarel Hodge

OT Tyrell Crosby

OT Will Holden (RFA)

DT Joel Heath

DT Nick Williams

EDGE Charles Harris

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

S Tracy Walker

S Dean Marlowe

Exclusive rights free agents

RB Godwin Igwebuike - Tendered

WR Tom Kennedy - Tendered

TE Brock Wright - Tendered

G Tommy Kraemer - Tendered

OT Matt Nelson - Tendered

Edge Jessie Lemonier - Tendered

LB Anthony Pittman - Tendered

CB Mark Gilbert - Tendered

CB Bobby Price - Tendered

S JuJu Hughes - Tendered

K Riley Patterson - Tendered

P Jack Fox - Tendered

LS Scott Daly - Tendered

C Ryan McCollum - Re-signed

EDGE Rashod Berry - Re-signed

Future deal signings