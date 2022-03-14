The Detroit Lions are re-signing backup quarterback Tim Boyle, according to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The deal is for one year and $2 million, with $1.75 million of that guaranteed. Per Dave Birkett, the deal could reach upwards of $2.5 million with incentives.

Boyle served as the Lions’ primary backup in 2022, originally beating out David Blough in training camp. However, a broken thumb caused Boyle to be sidelined for the first half of the season. Upon his return, he was immediately needed as starter Jared Goff was battling through injury and COVID-19.

Boyle stepped in for his first career start and went through some struggles. In three total starts, Boyle completed 61-of-94 passes for 526 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. He made a critical error in a game against the Falcons, throwing an interception on first-and-goal with 39 seconds left with the game on the line.

Despite the struggles, Lions coaches spoke very highly of Boyle throughout the entire year.

“There is something about this guy, and I think he’s going to get better,” head coach Dan Campbell said during the season. “I think these reps are invaluable for him.”

Boyle’s addition likely pencils him in as the backup behind Goff for 2022, and with $1.75 million guaranteed, it’s unlikely he gives up that role. That is, unless, the Lions decide to add a rookie quarterback to compete with Goff for the starting job.

You can follow all of the latest Lions news with our free agency tracker or our rumors tracker.