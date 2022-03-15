Recapping Detroit Lions Day 1 of free agency tampering

The Detroit Lions had a fairly quiet opening day of free agency, but that doesn’t mean they were complacent. It was all in-house deals for Detroit on Monday, but that included a couple of key signings that will have big impacts on the 2022 roster.

The biggest signing for the Lions was agreeing to terms to bring back safety Tracy Walker on a three-year, $25 million deal. On this week’s PODcast, we break down what that deal means for Walker, what it means for the Lions, and what it means for Detroit’s current safety depth chart.

Detroit also made some... let’s just say less-than-popular moves by re-signing backup quarterback Tim Boyle and linebacker Alex Anzalone. Are those moves really all that bad? Are there any silver linings to those moves? We chat about the pros and cons on the pod.

We also revisit the contract details for savvy re-signings in Josh Reynolds and Evan Brown.

Then in the final half of this shortened podcast, we look ahead. With the receiver market BLOWN UP, are the Lions still in the market for a game-changer like Allen Robinson? Would the Lions be better served using that money on a safety like Marcus Williams? Are there any better options at receiver or safety that won’t break the bank as heard?

We talk about all of that and more on our Free Agency Day 1 recap emergency podcast!

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on both Twitch and YouTube.