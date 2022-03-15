The Detroit Lions’ re-signings continue. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Lions are re-signing receiver and returner Kalif Raymond. Per Dave Birkett, it’s a two-year deal for Raymond. According to Doug Kyed, the deal is worth “up to” $9.5 million.

Last season was a career year for Raymond, hauling in 576 yards—nearly 400 more than any other season in his career—and four touchdowns (he only had one to his name prior to 2021). Raymond bring versatility to the Lions’ receiver room. Though his best fit is in the slot, he proved capable of taking over an outside role when the injury bug hit the Lions last season.

Raymond also served as the team’s primary punt returner. He took 14 returns for 236 yards and an average of 11.2 yards per return, which ranked him seventh among NFL returners with at least 10 attempts.

Raymond joins a pretty competitive receiver room that now includes DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Quintez Cephus, Trinity Benson, Tom Kennedy and Javon McKinley. It may be tough for Raymond to crack a spot on offense as a steady contributor, but his contributions on special teams could give him an edge to the 53-man roster in 2022.

