Recapping 2 days of Lions free agency: Prove-it deals get paid

We’ve had two different podcasts for two different days of free agency as the Detroit Lions wade into the waters of NFL contracts. On Tuesday, they brought in Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark, giving the team a shot in the arm at wideout.

Kalif Raymond and Charles Harris also received new deals, and it’s brought about some chatter among fans. Free agency is the time for brand new and shiny toys, and bringing back the guys you already know isn’t very fun, is it? Devils you know are still devils, and for fans looking for Detroit to be aggressive in the offseason, the moves come with some concern, especially given the money Raymond and Harris appear to be bringing in.

Is it a point for concern though, or is it the point of doing business and building a culture? We break it all down on the second mini-PODcast of the week, and we also dissect what makes DJ Chark so interesting as a receiver option—plus, why he received such a short contract, and what it might mean for the Lions’ draft needs at the position in just over a month.

If you missed our day 1 recap of free agency, you can find it here. We’ll have a full recap next week during our regular PODcast drop, and as other big news breaks we’ll give our first impressions and thoughts as necessary. As such, be sure to be subscribed to the PODcast so you get it once it gets live, and come watch us over on Twitch!

