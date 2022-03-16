2022 NFL Draft 7-round order: List of Detroit Lions 9 picks

After releasing the official compensatory picks earlier in the week, the NFL has officially announced the full seven-round order for the 2022 NFL Draft.

In his second year as Detroit Lions general manager, Brad Holmes currently holds nine picks for the draft, including five selections in the top 100. Interestingly enough, the Lions have made nine draft selections in three of the past five drafts. Of course, there’s no guarantee the Lions hold onto all nine of their draft picks this year. Last year, Holmes entered the 2021 NFL Draft with just six selections, but the team ended up making seven selections after some draft-day maneuvering.

Here’s a look at the Detroit Lions’ nine picks for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 2 Round 1, Pick 32 (via Rams) Round 2, Pick 2, 34th overall Round 3, Pick 2, 66th overall Round 3, Pick 33, 97th overall (compensatory pick) Round 5, Pick 34, 177th overall (compensatory pick) Round 6, Pick 2, 181st overall Round 6, Pick 39, 217th overall (compensatory pick) Round 7, Pick 13, 234th overall (via Browns)

You may notice the Lions do not have their original fourth, fifth, or seventh-round picks. They traded their fourth-round pick to take Derrick Barnes in the 2021 NFL Draft. They traded their fifth-round pick to acquire Trinity Benson from the Denver Broncos last year and Denver’s 2023 sixth-round pick. Originally, it was reported the Lions also gave up a seventh-round pick, but it appears conditions were not met there.

Detroit’s new seventh-round pick is a result of a seventh-round swap with the Cleveland Browns via the David Blough trade in 2019.

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to start on Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada.