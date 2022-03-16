 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notes: Former Lion Jamal Agnew believes DJ Chark will ‘flourish’ in Detroit

Agnew believes the Lions will be getting a “hungry” version of Chark.

By Morgan Cannon
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Originally the 165th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Jamal Agnew spent his first four seasons as a professional with the Detroit Lions. Agnew was a relatively unheard-of cornerback prospect at the time, having played his college football at the University of San Diego. He brought some kick and punt return ability to the table, which is how he originally earned playing time with the Lions, while also serving as a backup in the secondary.

Eventually, Agnew’s impressive return abilities led to the Lions giving him a shot as a receiver and gadget player on offense, which is what ultimately led to him sticking as a receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And now that Agnew’s former teammate is headed to Detroit, he hasn’t been shy about hyping up DJ Chark and what he brings to the table for the Lions.

At this point, you are most likely aware of Chark and his skillset. A 6-foot-4 Louisiana native with game-breaking speed, Chark fits the bill of what the Lions have been harping on all offseason.

But between a head coaching debacle that is going to be talked about for years, and a broken ankle that ended his 2021 season prematurely, Chark did not have the season he wanted to leading up to free agency.

Now Chark finds himself on a one-year “prove it” deal with the Lions, potentially looking to capitalize on free agency this time next year. That is, if the 2022 season goes according to plan.

He joins what is now a fairly strong group of skill players, and will likely have plenty of opportunities to make plays down the field—with receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end T.J. Hockenson working underneath and between the hashes. If Chark is as hungry as Agnew says he is, then, in theory, this should work out well - for both the player and the organization.

And now onto the rest of today’s notes:

  • Offensive tackle Penei Sewell and his family announced the Sewell Strong Foundation.

  • Linebacker coach Kelvin Sheppard was in attendance at Georgia’s pro day, and our own Erik Schlitt has you covered with who the Lions may be scouting:

  • Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press on how Tracy Walker came to the decision to continue his career in Detroit.

  • Lions’ legend Mel Gray turns 61 years old today. Side note: this is the look the Lions need to go for when they (hopefully) revamp their uniforms next year. Modernize these beauties a touch, and the fanbase will (mostly) be happy.

  • Justin Rogers of the Detroit News breaks down the final terms of the Trinity Benson trade.

  • Chark says his goodbye to the Jacksonville Jaguars:

