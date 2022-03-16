Notes: Former Lion Jamal Agnew believes DJ Chark will ‘flourish’ in Detroit

Originally the 165th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Jamal Agnew spent his first four seasons as a professional with the Detroit Lions. Agnew was a relatively unheard-of cornerback prospect at the time, having played his college football at the University of San Diego. He brought some kick and punt return ability to the table, which is how he originally earned playing time with the Lions, while also serving as a backup in the secondary.

Eventually, Agnew’s impressive return abilities led to the Lions giving him a shot as a receiver and gadget player on offense, which is what ultimately led to him sticking as a receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And now that Agnew’s former teammate is headed to Detroit, he hasn’t been shy about hyping up DJ Chark and what he brings to the table for the Lions.

At this point, you are most likely aware of Chark and his skillset. A 6-foot-4 Louisiana native with game-breaking speed, Chark fits the bill of what the Lions have been harping on all offseason.

But between a head coaching debacle that is going to be talked about for years, and a broken ankle that ended his 2021 season prematurely, Chark did not have the season he wanted to leading up to free agency.

Now Chark finds himself on a one-year “prove it” deal with the Lions, potentially looking to capitalize on free agency this time next year. That is, if the 2022 season goes according to plan.

He joins what is now a fairly strong group of skill players, and will likely have plenty of opportunities to make plays down the field—with receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end T.J. Hockenson working underneath and between the hashes. If Chark is as hungry as Agnew says he is, then, in theory, this should work out well - for both the player and the organization.

Dj is HUNGRY. Detroit is gonna get the best version of him. Can’t wait to watch him flourish! Always love for the city of Detroit too — Mal (@jamalagnew) March 16, 2022

And now onto the rest of today’s notes:

Offensive tackle Penei Sewell and his family announced the Sewell Strong Foundation.

We are excited to announce the @SewellStrong Foundation! It is dedicated to support initiatives focused on education, counseling, career opportunities, mental health, athletics and other charitable causes.https://t.co/fUU9GEYFcj@peneisewell58 @B1essah @jungleboii02 @G7Sewell pic.twitter.com/AsOGmsqcnU — Sewell Strong Foundation (@SewellStrong) March 16, 2022

Linebacker coach Kelvin Sheppard was in attendance at Georgia’s pro day, and our own Erik Schlitt has you covered with who the Lions may be scouting:

#Lions LB coach Kelvin Sheppard gets an up-close look at Georgia LBs during pro day drills.@erikschlitt breaks down who Detroit may be scouting there: https://t.co/vPioKYdr05 — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) March 16, 2022

"Grab your stuff. I'm taking you all back to Detroit, but we gotta go right now." pic.twitter.com/md7p08Wyqi — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 16, 2022

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press on how Tracy Walker came to the decision to continue his career in Detroit.

Tracy Walker: "I ain’t going to sit here and try to act like I’m a genie or anything, but I’m very confident in what we’re bringing this year. Now we just got to go out there and continue to build on it and put it together" https://t.co/pXd8N1OW8Z via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 16, 2022

Lions’ legend Mel Gray turns 61 years old today. Side note: this is the look the Lions need to go for when they (hopefully) revamp their uniforms next year. Modernize these beauties a touch, and the fanbase will (mostly) be happy.

Happy birthday Mel Gray‼️ pic.twitter.com/iUWGBlXjm4 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 16, 2022

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News breaks down the final terms of the Trinity Benson trade.

As it turns out, that seventh-rounder from the Trinity Benson trade was conditional. And whatever those conditions were, they weren't met. So the trade is now a fifth-round/sixth-round swap. Cease the hand-wringing. pic.twitter.com/iYYkJZYMHw — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 16, 2022

Chark says his goodbye to the Jacksonville Jaguars: