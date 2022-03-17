 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Notes: Matthew Stafford pokes fun at Lions trade in cheeky AT&T ad

And you thought the Stafford headlines were over!

By Kellie Rowe
/ new
NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

In a new March Madness-themed AT&T commercial, Matthew Stafford compares trading a phone to trading teams in what is arguably a pretty clever ad.

The now Super Bowl-winning Stafford caused quite the discord among Detroit Lions fans this past season. Some supported his success, while others exclaimed “he’s no longer a Lion!” and worried about the draft pick the Lions received from the Rams for Stafford.

The AT&T commercial pokes fun at the quarterback’s move in a pretty cheeky way.

Stafford: “So you can take your old phone that you’ve had for 12 years and loved every minute of it, and trade it in for something that suits your life now?”

“AT&T girl” aka Milana Vayntrub: “That’s right, yeah.”

Stafford: “And enjoy immediate success? Even though you’ll never forget your old phone, ever?”

Vayntrub: “It’s a great trade.”

Stafford: “Life changing.” And he winks at the camera.

You can watch the commercial below:

Personally I thought it was cute — there is clear love and respect for the Lions in the commercial, but also silly at the same time. Looking forward to your arguments in the comments.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • PFF offers a chance to get to know a little better the player who might be Detroit’s first pick.

  • With Jalen Reeves-Maybin heading to the Texans, the final member of the 2017 draft class is gone.

  • Mildly interesting.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...