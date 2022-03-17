Notes: Matthew Stafford pokes fun at Lions trade in cheeky AT&T ad

In a new March Madness-themed AT&T commercial, Matthew Stafford compares trading a phone to trading teams in what is arguably a pretty clever ad.

The now Super Bowl-winning Stafford caused quite the discord among Detroit Lions fans this past season. Some supported his success, while others exclaimed “he’s no longer a Lion!” and worried about the draft pick the Lions received from the Rams for Stafford.

The AT&T commercial pokes fun at the quarterback’s move in a pretty cheeky way.

Stafford: “So you can take your old phone that you’ve had for 12 years and loved every minute of it, and trade it in for something that suits your life now?”

“AT&T girl” aka Milana Vayntrub: “That’s right, yeah.”

Stafford: “And enjoy immediate success? Even though you’ll never forget your old phone, ever?”

Vayntrub: “It’s a great trade.”

Stafford: “Life changing.” And he winks at the camera.

You can watch the commercial below:

Personally I thought it was cute — there is clear love and respect for the Lions in the commercial, but also silly at the same time. Looking forward to your arguments in the comments.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Most sports outlets are grading specific free agency moves, but CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin is grading all 32 teams based on their moves so far.

PFF offers a chance to get to know a little better the player who might be Detroit’s first pick.

HUTCH: The story of Aidan Hutchinson coming April '22



Subscribe now ⬇ — PFF (@PFF) March 17, 2022

“Selective and strategic” is how Brad Holmes described his free agency approach. The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett offers an analysis of why Holmes is mostly sitting out of his second round of free agency. ($)

With Jalen Reeves-Maybin heading to the Texans, the final member of the 2017 draft class is gone.

With that, Detroit's disastrous 2017 draft class is kaput.



Jarrad Davis (FA)

Teez Tabor (Bears)

Kenny Golladay (Giants)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Texans)

Michael Roberts (out of NFL)

Jamal Agnew (Jaguars)

Jeremiah Ledbetter (Jaguars)

Brad Kaaya (out of NFL)

Pat O'Connor (out of NFL) — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) March 17, 2022

In what he describes as a “spicy” mock, The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez has the Lions picking up a quarterback with the No. 2 selection.

Really glad Kory Woods over at Woodward Sports did this piece — Trey Flowers may not have been what fans expected on the field, but off the field he made a big impact on the community.

Mildly interesting.