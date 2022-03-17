Davante Adams traded to Raiders after turning down Packers’ equal offer

There will be no Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams reunion in Green Bay this year. Although Rodgers is coming back for his 18th year with the Packers, Adams is on the move. As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers are trading the four-time All-Pro receiver to the Las Vegas Raiders. The story is still developing, but it appears the return will be the Raiders’ 2022 first and second-round picks.

Adams has arguably been the best receiver in football, but he has been hung up in a contractual disagreement with the Packers going back to last season. This year, Green Bay franchise tagged Adams, hoping to buy some extra time to lock up the receiver for a long-term deal. However, initial report suggested the two sides were far apart in negotiations, and Adams told the team he would not play under the franchise tag.

With the Raiders, Adams will reportedly sign a five-year, $141.25 million deal.

But here’s where the story gets even more interesting. According to ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky, Green Bay had an equal deal on the table for the pass catcher, but Adams “preferred to play elsewhere.”

Yikes.

As for what this means for Rodgers, who signed a three-year, $150 million deal earlier this week, reports seem to suggest he knew about trade talks involving Adams. However, he may have been given the impression that talks were dead, according to this tweet from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was aware of trade talks surrounding Davante Adams in recent days before the blockbuster deal was completed, per sources. It appeared the deal was dead Wednesday; it came back to life and now Adams is about to join the #Raiders. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022

Although they aren’t known for being very aggressive with wide receiver additions, expect Green Bay to do something about their receiver room, which currently includes Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and a handful of players who have never caught more than 10 passes from Rodgers.