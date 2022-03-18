Detroit Lions announce 2022 coaching staff changes, 3 new hires

On Friday, the Detroit Lions announced their full coaching staff for the 2022 NFL season. As expected, it includes a few changes they had already announced to the media. Ben Johnson is the new offensive coordinator, Tanner Engstrand is taking Johnson’s place as tight ends coach (and also taking on extra responsibility as passing game coordinator), and Kelvin Sheppard is moving from outside linebackers coach to just linebackers coach after Detroit parted ways with Mark DeLeone.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ full coaching staff for the 2022 season. Changes from last year are bolded, with an explanation of what changed.

Dan Campbell – Head Coach

Offense

Duce Staley – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

Ben Johnson – Offensive Coordinator — Promoted from TE coach

Mark Brunell – Quarterbacks

Antwaan Randle El – Wide Receivers

Seth Ryan – Assistant Wide Receivers

Hank Fraley – Offensive Line

Tanner Engstrand – Tight Ends/Passing Game Coordinator — Promoted from offensive assistant

Steve Oliver – Offensive Quality Control

John Morton – Senior Offensive Assistant — New hire

DeOn’tae Pannell – WCF Minority Coaching Assistantship

Defense

Aaron Glenn – Defensive Coordinator

Todd Wash – Defensive Line

Cameron Davis – Assistant Defensive Line — New hire

David Corrao – Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers —Promoted from defensive assistant

Kelvin Sheppard – Linebackers

Aubrey Pleasant – Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator

Brian Duker – Defensive Assistant

Wayne Blair – Defensive Quality Control — New hire

Stephen Thomas – Defensive Quality Control

Special teams

Jett Modkins – Assistant Special Teams

Dave Fipp – Special Teams Coordinator

Strength and conditioning

Mike Clark – Director of Sports Performance

Jill Costanza – Director of Sports Science

Josh Schuler – Head Strength & Conditioning

Morris Henry – Assistant Strength & Conditioning

Kevin Anderson – Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration

As you can see, there are three new hires to the coaching squad: senior offensive assistant John Morton, assistant defensive line coach Cameron Davis, and defensive quality control coach Wayne Blair.

Morton—who is not the former Lions receiver—has been in the NFL coaching ranks since 1998. His more prominent positions include Jets offensive coordinator in 2017, 49ers wide receivers coach/passing game coach from 2011-14 and most recently serving as the senior offensive assistant for the Las Vegas Raiders (2019-21).

Davis’ hiring was leaked earlier this month, and we wrote more about him here. Long story short, this is his first crack at coaching at the NFL level, but former Raiders CEO Amy Trask vouched for him after he served in an internship role early in his career.

I met Cameron when he interned with the @Raiders - he impressed me tremendously from the moment I met him, he still does - I have rooted and cheered for him to succeed since meeting him, I always shall - I am thrilled the @Lions hired him, Lions fans should be thrilled as well. https://t.co/ezRQfcXIaD — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) March 7, 2022

Blair actually spent 2021 in Lions training camp under their “Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship” program, but this will be his first full year of professional coaching. He played linebacker at Tulane, and had a brief playing career in the CFL.