Pride of Detroit’s 2022 NFL Community Mock Draft signup

It’s baaaaack.

With a quiet start to free agency for the Detroit Lions, it’s time to turn our attention to the 2022 NFL Draft. And with it fully being draft season, it’s time to bring back the Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft for another season.

Every year, we select the most well-behaved and active members from our Pride of Detroit comment section to act as serving general managers for all 32 teams for a collective two-round mock. We’ll actually dip our toe into the third round, since the Lions have the second pick in that round, but we won’t go any further than that. Additionally, because the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams do not have a draft pick in the top two rounds, we’ll only have 30 acting general managers.

Today is your opportunity to join the POD Community Mock, but please only sign up if you are dedicated to being active and involved throughout the next five weeks.

Here’s how it works and what I need from you all:

PLEASE READ THIS ENTIRE POST

The Detroit Lions will be represented by Erik Schlitt. The other 29 teams are up for grabs (Again, no Rams or Raiders).

In the signup sheet below, you'll have the opportunity to select three teams of which you'd like to general manager.

Teams will be assigned based on three factors: how active you are in the comment section, how long you have been around, and the amount of warnings/deleted comments on your record. This is not a race to sign up first or anything like that . Newer users will still be considered, but I want to make sure regulars of the site get to participate.

If you have a first-round pick, you will be asked to provide a 200-300 word write-up. Only sign up if you are comfortable doing this and have basic writing skills. No internet slang, no abbreviations. Remember, your article will be read by our normal viewership. Make yourself look good, and do your research, and, please, WATCH THAT WORD COUNT. We don't need your college dissertation.

THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT ONE: Make sure you can stick to the schedule that will be posted in the coming days. You will be replaced if you can't get your pick in on time. We move pretty fast (3 picks a day), so if you aren't the kind of person who checks their email several times a day, please do not sign up. Here's a look at last year's schedule. We will be essentially the same.

Sign up for the POD Mock Draft by midnight on Thursday, March 27. (Thursday night going into Friday). Assignments and the schedule will be released on Sunday to those involved and published to the site on Monday.

Again, I want to reiterate that you please only sign up if you are capable of keeping up to date several times a day. This draft will continue from late March until days before the draft. If you are going to be offline for a stretch of several days during any time in April, I highly suggest you do NOT sign up this year. One person can hold up the entire draft and threaten our ability to finish it before the real draft gets here.

One person can hold up the entire draft and threaten our ability to finish it before the real draft gets here. NEW WRINKLE! This year, Erik will be providing commentary on each of your picks in the first round!

How to sign up:

To sign up for the POD Community Mock, fill out the google form below. (If you don’t see it below, click here.) Follow the instructions on the form very carefully. Please pick three teams you’d like to represent. Even if you have no true preference, fill out the form to completion.

After filling out that form, please confirm your submission by leaving a comment in the section below. If you don’t have a true team preference, let me know in the comments, not in the form.

That’s it! Let’s have some fun, y’all.